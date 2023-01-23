Bwacha Donates N250m Auditorium to Ministry





Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has donated a 1,000-seater auditorium worth N250 million to the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide in Jalingo.

The auditorium, which is situated at Mayogwoi in the centre of the state capital, had hitherto been an event centre owned by the senator who represents Taraba South in the red chamber.

Bwacha, who is also a pastor in the ministry, told journalists on Sunday that he was inspired by the Holy Spirit to donate the facility to the ministry, just as he promised to erect a residence for the Taraba State coordinator of ministry within the premises.

He disclosed that he had been a member of the ministry since 2012, when he became born again, just as he noted that the ministry is inter-denominational meant to revive Holiness among Christians.

Bwacha, who delivered a sermon titled “The purpose of Life” at the event, noted that he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper