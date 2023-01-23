Discos Apologise as Nigerians Suffer Prolonged Power Outages due to Insufficient Electricity Generation, Allocation





Peter Uzoho

Amid the current nationwide power supply outages and the sufferings caused Nigerians due to low power generation and resultant inadequate load allocation to distribution companies (Discos) by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), many of the Discos have continued to apologise to their customers.

The outages, which started last week in many of the Discos’ franchise areas in the country has worsened the energy crisis facing Nigerian citizens, who have been battling with petrol scarcity and price hike across the country since last year.

THISDAY observed that many electricity consumers, especially those on Band C, D and E, which are areas that receive the lowest duration of power supply, have been having prolonged power outages since last week.

The Discos including Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Ikeja Electric (IE), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Port Harcourt Electricity…





Source: Thisday Newspaper