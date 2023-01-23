FG Introduces Programmes to Reduce Air Pollution 





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has flagged off the National Generator Emission Control Programme (NGECP) and the National Vehicular Emission Control Programme (NVECP) in order to reduce air pollution in the country.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the two programmes in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi, said though vehicles commuting between communities play a key role in the socio-economic development of the country, but they continued to remain one of the biggest contributors to air pollution.

The minister said: “It is worthy of mentioning that road transportation in Nigeria with over 12 million vehicles plying the roads is playing a key role in the socio-economic development of country. Unfortunately, despite significant advances in fuel efficiency and emission reductions, the transport sector remained one of the major sources of air pollution in Nigeria.”

He equally lamented that fume from the generating…





Source: Thisday Newspaper