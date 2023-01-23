IHRC Nominates NAFDAC Boss for Award for Regulating Drugs





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Africa Region of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has nominated the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, for the 2023 IHRC New-Year Honours Award of ‘Africa’s Mother of Pure Food and Drugs.’

It said the award nomination was in recognition of Adeyeye’s efforts at ensuring quality drugs, foods, and other consumables for a healthy Nigerian population.

In a statement in Lagos, yesterday, by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the IHRC Country Director,

Mr Paul Pever-Gom, was quoted as saying Adeyeye had distinguished herself in such diverse fields with scientific writing, scientific research, research administration and education in the sciences and disease research advocacy.

According to him, the (IHRC) Situation Room in Abuja, on behalf of the IHRC Africa Region HQ in Nairobi announced the IHRC Africa 2023 New Year Honours…





Source: Thisday Newspaper