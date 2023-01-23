JABU Confers Honourary Doctorate Degree on  Bamidele





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The management of the Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, is to confer a honourary doctorate degree on the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for his outstanding leadership mien and impressive performance as a public servant.

A letter addressed to Senator Bamidele by the Registrar of the fastest- growing faith-based University, Mr. Dapo Adeniyi, and dated 12th October, 2023, said the federal lawmaker will be honoured with the prestigious title at the JABU’s 13th Convocation Ceremonies slated for 27th January, 2023.

The University added that the honour stemmed from in-depth studies conducted into Senator Bamidele’s political trajectory since 1999 and found him exemplary as well as outstanding in all positions he had occupied in the public service.

The letter reads: “As part of the plans towards the 13th Convocation Ceremonies of our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper