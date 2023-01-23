JABU Confers Honourary Doctorate Degree on  Bamidele

The management of the  Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, is to confer a honourary doctorate degree on the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, for his outstanding leadership mien and  impressive performance as a public servant.

A letter addressed to Senator Bamidele by the Registrar of the fastest- growing faith-based University, Mr. Dapo Adeniyi, and dated 12th October, 2023, said the  federal lawmaker will be  honoured with the prestigious title at the JABU’s 13th Convocation Ceremonies slated for 27th January, 2023.

The University added that the honour stemmed from in-depth studies conducted into Senator Bamidele’s political trajectory since 1999 and found him exemplary as well as  outstanding in all positions he had occupied in the  public service.

