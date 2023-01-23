Matching CJN’s Tough Talks with Actions 





Since his assumption of office, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has continued to talk tough against the flagrant violations of the rule of law in the country. Alex Enumah writes that it’s high time the CJN matched his tough stance with actions

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was on October 12, 2022 sworn in as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). His sudden elevation to the office was due to the voluntary retirement of then CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who relinquished the office on health grounds.

He was first appointed in acting capacity on June 27, 2022, pending his confirmation by the Senate. But since his appointment as substantive CJN, Justice Ariwoola has however, not hidden his intention to redeem the battered image of the judiciary.

Since the beginning of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, when operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the homes of some judicial officers, including a then…





Source: Thisday Newspaper