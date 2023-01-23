Obaseki’s Exemplary Leadership on Edo Train Station Attack





The prompt rescue of all the train passengers abducted by armed herdsmen in Igueben Train Station in Edo State by security agencies without the usual payment of ransom was a demonstration of the efficiency of a resilient security system in the state. Ejiofor Alike writes that other governors should emulate this high level of commitment and transparency demonstrated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration in coordinating the rescue operation and stop abandoning kidnap victims and their relations to pay ransom to bandits

When armed herdsmen invaded the Igueben Train Station on Saturday, January 7 and abducted over 30 people, an angry Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had made a strong commitment to ensure that security agencies rescue all the victims unhurt.

The state government had quickly mobilised soldiers, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), police personnel and vigilantes to track the abductors.

Source: Thisday Newspaper