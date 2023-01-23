PDP Heads to Court, Wants Tinubu Declared Ineligible to Contest





•Insists he can’t stand for election by virtue of Section 137

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation said it had resolved to approach the court to declare the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as ineligible to contest the February 25 presidential election having “been convicted” in United States court.

The Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, while addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja also said, it would also ask the Court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC or any other political party for that matter and expunge his name from all materials and documents related to the 2023 Presidential election.

He said Nigerians were not unaware of the matter concerning Tinubu, in respect of his “criminal” conviction and sentencing by a Court of competent jurisdiction in the United States…





Source: Thisday Newspaper