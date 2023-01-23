PSC: IG Posting Commissioners Without Our Clearance is Unconstitutional





*Fears collusion with governors, says authority to assign commissioners resides with commission

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The crisis of confidence between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which has been simmering for quite some time now, has been exacerbated by the recent redeployment of Commissioners of Police (CPs), with the commission warning that the IGP lacks power to do such posting.

THISDAY exclusively gathered that the commission expressed concern about a likely collusion between the IGP and state governors to post preferred CPs to their states ahead of the general election. It feared the situation might promote violence or jeopardise the poll.

In a letter to the IGP, which was exclusively obtained by THISDAY, PSC also frowned on the recent posting of the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory to the command without notification of the commission, as was the practice. The letter, dated…





Source: Thisday Newspaper