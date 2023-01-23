Reason for Establishing Govt Colleges Defeated, Says Lawyer 





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

An Enugu-based lawyer, Peter Eze has expressed regret over the speedy decline of the spirit of unity across government colleges in the country.

Eze was speaking yesterday at the unveiling of the 50th-year founders day celebration logo of the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu.

Delivering his address titled “FGC at 50, the journey so far, Eze said that colleges such as FGC Enugu which was established in 1973, were intended to foster unity among the Nigerian school age from different cultural, geographical, and social backgrounds.

Eze who graduated from the college in 1978 said that at inception, the school had students from the 12 states that existed at the time and that teachers were also recruited from all the states.

“The move helped students to establish relationships among themselves beyond tribal and ethnic lines,” he said. “The government gave students the opportunity to express themselves and gain first-class education…





Source: Thisday Newspaper