STEM Bridge Nigeria: Creating Access to Opportunities for Young Ladies









By Kalu Okoronkwo

STEM Bridge Nigeria was recently unveiled in Nigeria. Its mission is to empower, support and encourage Nigerian girls interested in STEM by combatting the systemic lack of confidence, emphasizing the variety of STEM occupations and providing them with opportunities that encourage learning and hands-on experience.

The initiative is the brainchild of Kaosi Anyanwu a Nigerian-American Software Engineer based in the United States of America (USA)who is the Founder and CEO of STEM Bridge Incorporated, an NGO. Kaosi is a Software Engineer, and currently building the cloud at Microsoft using machine learning and other artificial intelligence concepts. She is a Real Estate Investor, Private Maths Tutor, Career Coach and Counselor.

Importance of STEM.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

STEM education is very important in confidence building and helping to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills at a very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper