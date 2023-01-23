Tinubu, Best Candidate to Fix Nigerian Socio-economic Problems, Says Group









Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has been described as thr best option that will not be a learner if elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the February 25 elections, “as he will hit the ground running because of his past antecedent in Lagos State.

Tinubu will navigate Nigeria out of the present socio-economic crises, given the fact that he has once led the largest economy, Lagos State, and delivered, which has been a reference point in black African countries to date.

The Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Dr. Genji Abubarka Sanusi, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the ICC zonal, federal constituency, local government coordinators, directors and members of

the campaign council in Lokoja at the weekend.

Sanusi explained further that the country is at the crossroads, and it is Tinubu/Shettima that can…





Source: Thisday Newspaper