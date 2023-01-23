Tonye Cole to Buhari: Declare State of Emergency in Rivers





*Traces violence to Executive Orders 21, 22

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Mr. Tonye Cole, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the current chaos in the state by declaring a state of emergency.

In a statement signed by spokesman of the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, Cole blamed the signing of Executive Orders 21 and 22 by Governor Nyesom Wike for the violence that has recently bedevilled the state.

Cole said the opposition political parties in Rivers State were presently under siege with unrelenting spate of violent attacks by thugs and hoodlums allegedly working for Wike’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that the deadly attacks began with a road blockade mounted by thugs en route Egberu community, hometown of Rivers State PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawor, in Ward 3 of Oyigbo Local Government Area to deny Senator Magnus Abe access to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper