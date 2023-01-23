Water Scarcity: Group Calls for Sack of Kogi Commissioner









Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Worried by the acute shortage of water supply in Lokoja and its environs, the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR) Idris Miliki, has called for the immediate sack of the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Abdulmumini Danga for his inability to tackle the challenge.

Miliki made this call in a press statement, where he lambasted the state government for lack of potable water.

The statement said: “Water they say is live, that is a popular saying everywhere you go, rich or poor, you need water. Making water available to citizens is moral, religious and constitutional reasonability of any government, state or federal.

The rights activist explained that it is ridiculous and unbelievable, despite the location of River Niger and Benue in Lokoja the state headquarters, water has become an issue.

“A government that fails to provide water for its citizens cannot prove to have provided adequate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper