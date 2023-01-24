Atiku, Okowa in Delta for Campaign, Thousands Trek Several Kilometers to Keshi Stadium





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Asaba, and indeed all of Delta State, was Tuesday practically shut down as the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took its turn to host the party’s presidential standard-bearer, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and running mate and Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to the 2023 Presidential Campaign Rally.

The PDP candidate pledged to support Delta and other Niger-Delta states in every way because of the unflinching support he has received from the people of the area have greatly helped his political career since 1999, assuring that a place contributing so much to the ecpnomy of the country should get commensurate development.

Atiku restated his determination to lead his party to rescue, reset and relaunch Nigeria on the path of economic development for a prided place in the comity of nations, stressing that his plans are encapsulated in a five-point agenda.

He listed the the areas of focus of the agenda to include…





Source: Thisday Newspaper