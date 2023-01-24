Confusion, Disappointment as Buhari Leaves Bauchi Rally Abruptly





•It’s not true, president, Tinubu electrified crowd, says APC

•At Emir’s palace, commander-in-chief says he’s done his best

•Lawan, governors give reasons north should back presidential candidate

•Ruling party tells Mohammed to start preparing handover note

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, yesterday, left the venue of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi disappointed. This was after a visibly disturbed President Muhammadu Buhari and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could not address the crowds at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium due to a technical glitch with the public address system.

But the Tinubu Media Office dismissed the alleged displeasure at the venue as sheer insinuation, saying the crowd of party supporters and other residents, who thronged the streets of Bauchi to receive Buhari and Tinubu,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper