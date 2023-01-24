Corruption War: Nigeria Makes Case for International Anti-corruption Court





* Wants membership of African peer review compulsory

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has disclosed that Nigeria is currently working with some other countries to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) to frontally deal with the menace of corruption.

Gambari said that the IACC, which would be operated just like the International Criminal Court (ICC), would be dedicated to the international prosecution of corruption cases where national jurisdiction are unable or unwilling to prosecute.

He stated this on Tuesday, in a keynote address he delivered at the 44th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Society of International Law (NSIL), which held in Abuja.

While describing the international anti-corruption court as a last resort in the fight against institutional corruption, the president’s chief of staff stated that: “Its jurisdiction would extend to the prosecution of kleptocrats due to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper