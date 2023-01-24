Deadline will not Be Extended, CBN Warns Nigerians Holding Old Currency





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

For the umpteenth time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the January 31 deadline to turn in the old naira notes will not be extended.

Speaking during a press conference in Jos, Plateau State, the Director of Payment System Management of the bank, Mr. Musa Itokpa Jimoh, said that cash deposits to banks between now and January 31th attract no charges, adding that there is no limit to the amount of old notes people can deposit.

Jimoh said: “On October 26, 2022 last year, announcements of a plan to redesign the currency notes were made, and we gave December 15, 2022, as the timeframe of the currencies coming into circulation, and true to that, we actually made sure that the currencies were made available to the public. So, what we are doing is to ensure that these currencies get to all Nigerians in the nooks and crannies of the country, so that people can bring out the old currencies to the bank.

“The first thing we did…





Source: Thisday Newspaper