Energy Correspondents Urge Stakeholders to Address Lingering  Fuel Scarcity









Peter Uzoho

The National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) has expressed concerns about the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria, urging all relevant government agencies in the downstream petroleum sector to collaborate in arresting the prevailing chaos in the fuel market.

NAEC in a statement issued last night and signed by its General Secretary, Mr. John Meze, lamented that the development had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and caused huge man-hour loss, which ought to have been put into productive ventures to be wasted at filling stations.

While long queues persisted at stations now selling petrol at N185 per litre in Lagos and over N250 in other parts of Nigeria, the association stated that other marketers had started to take advantage of the situation, causing serious hardship to Nigerians and dislocation to the market through hoarding and profiteering.

“Black marketers have not only returned, but they have also been smiling to the banks at…





Source: Thisday Newspaper