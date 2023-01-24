Enugu Gov Gets More Endorsements as He Visits Communities





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s quest to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to gather momentum as he enjoyed more endorsements from council areas and communities in the district.

They also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

The people gave the endorsement and support when Governor Ugwuanyi visited their areas to interact with them and seek their blessings ahead of the flag off of the PDP campaign in Enugu State billed to hold on January 27, 2023.

The governor’s first port of call was his local government area, Udenu, where he was given a rousing reception.

Addressing his kinsmen and constituents, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for the support they have been giving him over the years, stating that he has not taken it for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper