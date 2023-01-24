Guber Poll: Osun Tribunal to Deliver Judgment Friday





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, will on Friday, January 27 deliver its judgment on the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, challenging the declaration of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the July 16, 2022 election in the state.

Parties involved in the suit confirmed the tribunal communicated the date to them on Tuesday, January 24, even as the notice has heightened anxiety in different quarters.

The 180 days stipulated in the Electoral Act within which to hear the petition is expected to lapse on January 31, 2023.

Oyetola had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375,027.

Oyetola, the immediate past governor of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper