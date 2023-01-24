History as Buhari Inaugurates $1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port, Witnesses First Cargo Ship Offloading





•Inaugurates rice mill, bestaf lubricant plant

•Chinese envoy says it’s sign Nigeria’s investment climate can be trusted

•170,000 jobs to be created at new sea port

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Eromosele Abiodun, Segun James, Peter Uzoho, Gilbert Ekugbe and Oluchi Chibuzor in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, performed the historic inauguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port located at Itoke village, Ibeju-Lekki, in Lagos State, and observed the first offloading from CMA CGM Mozart at the quay.

The project, an investment in excess of $1.5 billion, is a joint venture between the federal government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government, Tolarams Group (owners of the Lagos Free Zone), and China Harbour Engineering Company.

At the ceremony, Buhari led Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Minister of Transportation Muazu Sambo; Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ciu Jianchun; top government officials; and traditional rulers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper