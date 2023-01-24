INEC Urged  to Investigate Alleged Withholding of PVCs in Lagos

Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi yesterday   urged  the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)to investigate allegations of witholding/non issuance  of  permanent voters’ cardxxzs (PVCs) to electorate in Lagos State.

Utomi, the Convener and Chairman  of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti presidency, urged the commission to look into allegations of deliberate plan to disefranchise people by making collecting the PCV difficult for some group of people in the state.

He made the call at the inauguration of the Lagos state chapter of the Big Tent coalition for Obi-Datti.

“NEC must consider this alleged  abuse as a violation of the electoral Act and act in an accountable manner on the matter and tackle it headlong.”

He lamented the destruction of campaign materials of  Labour Party candidates saying: “Tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties is far from civilised conduct and unbecoming of people…



