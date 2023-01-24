INEC Urged  to Investigate Alleged Withholding of PVCs in Lagos





Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)to investigate allegations of witholding/non issuance of permanent voters’ cardxxzs (PVCs) to electorate in Lagos State.

Utomi, the Convener and Chairman of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti presidency, urged the commission to look into allegations of deliberate plan to disefranchise people by making collecting the PCV difficult for some group of people in the state.

He made the call at the inauguration of the Lagos state chapter of the Big Tent coalition for Obi-Datti.

“NEC must consider this alleged abuse as a violation of the electoral Act and act in an accountable manner on the matter and tackle it headlong.”

He lamented the destruction of campaign materials of Labour Party candidates saying: “Tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties is far from civilised conduct and unbecoming of people…





Source: Thisday Newspaper