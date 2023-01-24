Julius Berger Launches Major Beams at Opebi-Ojota-Mende Link Bridges, Roads – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has launched the first few beams on the ongoing Opebi-Ojota-Mende link bridges, considered a major step towards the early completion of the link bridges and roads.

The Project Manager, Engr Dmytriy Denysenko said no fewer than 228 pre-stressed beams will be launched on the bridge to move the project forward.

He said with the launch of the beams on the unveiled pillars, the project was now headed for completion as scheduled. “After the piling we did earlier in July 2022, this is the next and most important stage of the project.“

The Project Manager said, “It is one of the major stages of the project. When the beams are placed, we proceed with the decks, and slabs casting. After that, just a little more work will be required to complete the work planned for May this year.”

Assistant Director in the Ministry of Works, Engr. Soyombo Adesanya in his comments congratulated Julius Berger “for the…