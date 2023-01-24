LG Boss Escapes Death, Councilor Killed as Bandits Raid Niger LGAs





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council, of Niger state Alhaji Akilu Ishyaku Kuta narrowly escaped being killed when gunmen ambushed him on his way to Minna from Kuta his local government headquarters on Sunday.

However one of the newly elected councilors representing Allawa ward in the local government was not lucky as he was killed by the gunmen.

The bandits, according to reports, between Saturday and Sunday wreaked havoc in three local government areas of the state, Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro, injuring many of the villagers apart from rustling their cattles and making away with food stored in bans.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Co-Convener of the Concerned Shiroro Youths Mr. Abubakar Yussuf Kokki, said the bandits operated for several hours in the affected areas without any hindrance.

