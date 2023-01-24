Masari’s Approval of N499.6m for Buhari’s Visit Causes Outrage in Katsina





• It’s corruption, say CSOs

• No such approval, says commissioner

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday came under heavy criticism for approving N499.6 million for the mobilisation of citizens to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on his visit to the state.

Buhari, who hails from Daura Local Government Area of the state, is expected in the state on a two-day official visit from January 26 to 27, 2023 to inaugurate some projects executed by the state government.

A leaked letter dated January 18, 2023 conveying the approval for the release of the funds, which has gone viral, showed that the governor made the approval for the release of the money.

According to the letter signed by Yahuza S. Ibrahim on behalf of the permanent secretary, Government House, and addressed to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, the money is expected to be sourced from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper