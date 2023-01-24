Najaatu Mohammed: Tinubu Induced Govs to Emerge APC Presidential Candidate





•Says ex-Lagos gov incapable of leading Nigeria

•You were sacked for incompetence, campaign fires back

Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Hajia Najaatu Mohammed, yesterday, alleged that the candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, shared money to the party’s governors to influence his emergence as the presidential standard bearer of the party, a situation she described as “shameful”.

Mohammed said the gaffes and blunders trailing Tinubu’s campaign appearances were an indication of ill health, and the fact that he was incapable of presiding over the affairs of the nation.

The former APC member, who said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better choice given Tinubu’s poor health, however, dismissed supporters of the presidential hopeful as greedy and interested only in his money.

But the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC, has said,…





