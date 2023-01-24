Nami: FIRS Raked in Unprecedented N10.1tn Tax Revenues in 2022





•Oil, non-oil taxes contributed 41%, 59%, respectively

•N1.81 trillion in tax waivers impinged on collections

•Laments political interests, multiple tax authorities hampering revenue drive

•Buhari hails achievement

James Emejo in Abuja

Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, yesterday, disclosed that N10.1 trillion was generated as tax revenues by the service in 2022.

The figure represents the highest tax collection ever recorded in the history of the service and any other revenue agency in the country. But it falls short of the N10.44 trillion target for the year under review.

Speaking to journalists after presenting the FIRS 2022 Performance Update to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nami emphasised that it was the first time the service would cross the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection. He said the service would have surpassed its projection for 2022, but for the various tax incentives…





Source: Thisday Newspaper