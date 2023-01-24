North-East People Benefitted More from Buhari’s Administration, Says Lawan





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that the people of the North-East geopolitical zone benefitted from the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, than any other zones in the country.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, stated this at the APC’s Presidential Campaign rally, which was attended by Buhari in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

He said: “Mr. President (Buhari), we in the North-East are probably the most beneficiaries of your administration.

“In fact, we were the first to start enjoying your administration more than any other part of Nigeria because BoKo Haram was technically defeated immediately you came into office.

“You appointed our son, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, as the Chief of Army Staff, and of course Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

“They did so well that your government provided the security that we are enjoying…







Source: Thisday Newspaper