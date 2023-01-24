Old Naira Notes: Senate Urges CBN to Extend Deadline to July 31





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CNN) to extend the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes from the January 31 deadline to July 31, 2023.

The apex bank had on October last year, said the old naira notes would cease to be legal tender as from January 31 but the Senate in December passed a resolution urging the CBN to extend the deadline to June 30.

However, worried by the insistence of the apex bank that there would be no such extension, Senator Sadiq Umar moved a motion on the floor of the red chamber on Tuesday demanding the extension to July 31.

Most senators, who contributed to the debate, overwhelmingly embraced the extension, citing scarcity of the new notes both in the banks and at the various automated teller machine (ATM) points across the country.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, put the prayers in the motion to vote and the lawmakers voted in support of the extension of the deadline…





Source: Thisday Newspaper