Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Nine Others in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama, has said that three suspected kidnappers have been killed while nine others were arrested at different operations in the state.

Odama said that the trio were killed during a shooting encounter between the men of the command and the kidnappers at their hideout at Balogun area, Bode-sadu in Moro Local Government Council of the state while preparing to lay siege on the residents of the area.

He said that “the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area mobilized vigilantes, hunters and police men and stormed the bush were they engaged the kidnappers.

“During exchange of gun-fire, three of the kidnappers were neutralised while two suspects Lagi Bala “M” and Iliasu Idris “M” were arrested.”

He added that “during the incident, three locally made guns were recovered while the arrested suspects confessed to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

“The suspected kidnappers also…





Source: Thisday Newspaper