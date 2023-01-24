Rivers Governorship: Diaspora Group Endorses APC’s Tonye Cole





A group of Rivers State indigenes under the aegis of Rivers Diaspora Network (RDN) has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tonye Cole, for the March 11, 2023 Governorship Election in the State.

Membership of RDN which is made up of Rivers State professionals, social and ethnic groups across North America, Europe, Asia and South America, believe Cole is the right man to occupy the number one political office in Rivers State come May 29, 2023.

The decision to endorse Cole was reached after an enlarged stakeholders virtual meeting of the group held recently in Maryland, thevUnited States of America.

A 10-paragragh communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the United Kingdom coordinator of RDN, Sobere Opusunju and Chief Abani Iloni, who joined the meeting from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, noted that the group decided to throw their weight behind Pastor Cole because he has shown strong commitment to the development of Rivers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper