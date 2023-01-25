ACJHR Hails CBN’s POS Cash Swap Initiative 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A civil society organisation, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has described the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as a man who has shown his heart is with the uplift of the poor, with the Point of Sales (POS) cash swap initiative.

The CBN launched the cash swap programme January 23, 2023, as a means to reach out to the grassroots that have limited access to financial products to enable them bring in their old notes before the January 31 deadline date.

The CBN’s decision to launch the cash swap programme comes amid the commercial bank’s failure to make the new naira notes available despite threats of sanctions.

The group, in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Abubakar Isa, said with this latest initiative, Emefiele can be deemed to be a monetary policy ‘God’, who has shown his heart is with the uplift of the poor.

Isa said the cash swap programme is a master…





Source: Thisday Newspaper