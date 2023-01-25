Atiku: I’ll Change Our Security Architecture, Grow Economy





Tinubu: I’ll End Youth Frustration in Nigeria If Elected

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, promised that, if voted into office next month, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, vowed to end frustrations prevalent among the youth if elected president.

Atiku spoke at a campaign rally in Delta State, held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, while Tinubu made his remarks in Abia State.

The PDP candidate recalled that between 1999 and 2015, the party grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa. He accused the current APC administration in the country of destroying with its inept leadership what PDP had built.

Atiku said with adequate security and the right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign…





Source: Thisday Newspaper