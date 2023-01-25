Breaking: US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Nigerians  Undermining Democracy





United States has announced visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process.

Announcing this on Wednesday, US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said the visa restrictions were on specific Nigerians who undermined the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

Blinken said: “We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper