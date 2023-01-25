Buhari Takes Train Ride After Inaugurating Phase One of Lagos Blue Rail Line





•Witnesses signing of contract for construction of second phase

•Unveils JK Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, and took a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station in Lagos mainland shortly thereafer.

Buhari was on the train ride alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; some members of the federal and state executive councils; members of the federal and state legislative assemblies; President of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Chen Sichang and journalists, among others.

The first phase of the project, executed by the state government, which spans 13 kilometres, has five stations – Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, and Marina.

However, for now, the operating route terminates at the National…







Source: Thisday Newspaper