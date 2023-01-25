Edo Refinery Begins Production, to Expand Capacity to 21,000bpd in March 





•Major products include Diesel, Naphtha, LPFO

The Edo State government-backed Edo Modular Refinery has begun production at its 6,000bpd plant in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

The facility with its feedstock can produce 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 percent of naphtha (300,000 litres) and 20 per cent of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000) litres.

The company got its first supply of 10,000 barrels of crude feedstock from Decklar Resources Inc. and its co-venturer, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, which operates the Oza Oil Field.

The refinery was developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) with support from the state government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The company, in a statement yesterday, stated that it would complete the phase II of the project in March, 2023, which adds 12,000bpd capacity to cap production at 21,000bpd.

Edo Modular Refinery is the first of two refinery projects in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper