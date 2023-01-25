Ekiti Assembly Urges Court to Throw out Impeached Speaker’s Suit





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has been urged to dismiss the suit filed by former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olugboyega Aribisogan on grounds that the claimant (Aribisogan) failed to join proper parties in the suit challenging his impeachment from office.

Aribisogan was impeached at a plenary held on November 21 last year for allegedly blocking the passage of 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill, disparaging the House in the media, causing disaffection among the lawmakers, compromising the security of the Assembly Complex, among other alleged unparliamentarily conducts.

The defendants: the Ekiti State House of Assembly (1st), the Clerk of the Assembly (2nd) and the incumbent Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba (3rd) have filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection against Aribisogan’s suit challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain the matter.

According to a statement yesterday by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper