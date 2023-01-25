Emefiele Forecloses Extension of January 31 Deadline for Return of Old Banknotes





•National assembly members kick

•House of Representatives sets up committee to meet CBN, bank CEOs on redesigned currencies

•Apex bank gov says, about N1.5tn of old banknotes returned

•Clarifies stamp duty row, reveals N370.68bn collected in 7 years, not N89 trillion; audit underway

•Declares currency redesign has slowed down kidnapping, ransom taking •Says no cause for alarm over CBN’s exposure to federal govt

•MPC raises MPR to 17.5%

James Emejo, Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday declared that the January 31, 2023 deadline fixed by the apex bank for the return of old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes would not be extended.

Emefiele, rather, urged those who might still be holding on to the old banknotes to turn them in, assuring them they would not be harassed by the anti-graft agencies.

The CBN Governor’s comment came just as the Senate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper