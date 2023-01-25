



The week-long commemoration of the 45th anniversary of FESTAC’77 witnessed cultural dance performances, exhibitions, colloquium, symposium, African hairdo and fabric exhibitions, food fair, exhibitions of FESTAC relics and documentaries, public lecture and international conference. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who followed the week-long celebration, writes that it not just reawakened the consciousness of the world on the beauty of African Art but also deepened intercultural dialogue and integration

Some 45 years ago, the second World Black and African Festival of Arts tagged FESTAC’77 was held in Nigeria and brought together over 15,000 participants from over 70 black and African countries and communities worldwide.

Till date, that event resonates in history as a showcase of rich cultural heritage and in a bid to rehash, the Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Ayobami Amao, last year, set wheels in motion to commemorate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper