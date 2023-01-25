FG Rolls Out Plan to Top Africa’s Sugar Production, Generates Power from Ethanol





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has revealed its plan to be the largest producer of sugar on the African continent in the next ten years and generate electricity from ethanol.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Mr. Zach Adedeji, said the country was rolling out a 10-year Masterplan aimed at massive increment in sugar production that would make Nigeria satisfy the sugar need of Africa continent.

Adedeji said: “The Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a 10-year road map policy that seeks to meaningfully revitalise the once vibrant sugar sub-sector and make Nigeria one of the leading sugar-producing nations within the continent, was first initiated in 2012. It is an ambitious and well-thought-out policy framework for the sector, which seeks to bring about a complete overhaul to enable Nigeria to become self-sufficient in sugar production, create direct and indirect jobs,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper