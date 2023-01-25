Fire Outbreaks: House Seeks Penalties, Overhaul of Fire Service Management





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for reform and overhaul of the Fire Service management and operations in the country.

The lawmakers position was expressed during the debate on the second reading of a bill which seeks to amend the provisions of the Fire Service Act, 2004 and make provisions for the establishment of building safety measures, regulations, and penalty for default’, sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem.

In the bid to prevent fire incidents and ensure strict compliance with extant laws, the sponsor of the bill proposes N1 million fine or five months imprisonment or both for offender.

In his lead debate, Hon. Idem underscored the need for the establishment of requisite prevention mechanisms and global best practices and safety world standards of measures, regulations, and penalty for default.

While stressing the need to take necessary measures toward ensuring safety of lives and property, he noted that government establishments…





