Foundation Initiates Programmes to Develop Skills of Children in Borno IDPs’ Camps





Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Skills of thousands of children in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State are being developed by the T200 Foundation.

The T 200 Foundation, in order to achieve this, organised competitions covering recitation of national anthem, quiz on current affairs to the children in selected IDPs camps in Borno State to ensure they were busy and equally developed their talents.

Speaking while presenting the award to the winners at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) IDP camp in Maiduguri, the Executive Director T200 Foundation, Emmanuel Osadebay disclosed that the aim of the programme was to develop the talent of kids who are displaced as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

He revealed that they were awarded with packaged gifts containing food, cash, drinks, biscuits and chocolates for winning in the memorization of the 26 alphabets, counting from 1-100 and current affairs

He noted that: “Our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper