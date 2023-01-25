Katsina Declares Thursday, Friday Work-free Days to Welcome Buhari





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has declared Thursday, 26 and Friday, 27 January, 2023 as work-free days to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The government said it declared the two-day public holidays to enable state, local government councils and local education authorities’ workers to come out en masse to receive the president.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo, Wednesday.

President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina on a state visit, during which, he will inaugurate some projects executed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The statement read: “As part of the ongoing preparations to receive Mr. President and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on a 2-day state visit to Katsina, the Katsina State Government has declared…





Source: Thisday Newspaper