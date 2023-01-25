Lagos Traditionalists Declare Support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





Traditional leaders and worshipers in Lagos State have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The declaration was at an event presided over by Chief Oyinlomo Danmole, the director-general of Lagos Religious Committee of APC-PCC Wednesday.

They also declared their commitment to the victory of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and other candidates of the party at the engagement session organized by the Directorate of Religion Affairs of the state Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The event held at the Multipurpose Hall of Lagos Television, Ikeja, was well attended by prominent traditional rulers, leaders and worshippers from across the state which included Chief Ifasegun Opemolua of Ikate Elegushi, Chief Latif Ajose, Opeluwa Onido of Lagos; the Paramount Apena of Lagos, Chief Isiaka Oludare, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper