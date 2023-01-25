News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

He is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in Dakar, Senegal, to attend the second edition of the International Conference on Agriculture.

This is the second time in two weeks that Osinbajo will be presiding over the FEC meeting, as he also stood in for President Buhari during last week’s cabinet meeting.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers in attendance include that of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika;…





Source: Thisday Newspaper