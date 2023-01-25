NJC Recommends Appointment of Nine CJs, 84 Judges





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine Chief Judges and 84 other judicial officers.

The recommended persons would after appointments serve at the Federal and State Courts across the country.

NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye Ia statement, said that the candidates were presented for recommendations by a panel of interview during the NJC’s 100th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Those recommended for posts of CJs includes; Justice Muhammad Tukur Aliyu for Kaduna, Justice Majebi Joe for Kogi, Justice Odusola Olusegun for Ondo, Justice Halima Mohammed for Gombe and Justice Lilian

for Abia State.

Others are Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi, Kwara State, Justice Stanley Lawal, President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Uchenna as President,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper