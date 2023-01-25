Tinubu: Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Ploy to Sabotage Election





* Says ‘let them increase the price of fuel, let them continue to hoard fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira, we will go and vote and we will win’

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A new twist was added to the current fuel scarcity in the country and Naira redesign as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that the these were meant to sabotage the general election.

Tinubu specifically said the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes were artificially created to discourage people from voting for the APC.

The candidate, in a vague reference to the powers that be, wondered why the fuel scarcity which began in October last year had failed to abate.

The APC presidential candidate stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC members and supporters at the presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta Wednesday.

The rally, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper