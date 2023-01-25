Unidentified Aircraft Bombs Men of Vigilance Group in Niger





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Tragedy struck yesterday as an unidentified number of men of a local vigilance group were killed by a bomb from an aircraft in Galadima Kogo community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Also many of the vigilance men including their commander were reported to have been injured.

The incident occurred when the said aircraft bombed the camp of the vigilance group, according to sources.

The sources, who witnessed the incident, said the vigilance men were being prepared for a counter operation against bandits who raided the community on Monday during which they kidnapped several villagers and made away with large number of cattle.

“We are in mourning mood” one of the community leaders told THISDAY on telephone saying: “as at now I cannot say how many people have been killed but I know they are many.”

When contacted the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper