Why Ronaldo Ditched His Super Agent, Mendes





Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly demanded super agent Jorge Mendes secure him a move to either Bayern Munich or Chelsea last summer – before the potential deals collapsed after both clubs were alarmed the star had missed the start of pre-season training.

Ronaldo split from Mendes last year, with the final straw in their longstanding relationship coming when he conducted his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The interview led to the 37-year-old’s departure from Manchester United and lucrative £175m-a-year move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr – with his switch to his new club facilitated by his close friend Ricky Regufe.

A report by Spanish newspaper El Mundo reveals Ronaldo had issued Mendes with an ultimatum last summer as the star desperately sought a move away from United following the club’s failure to secure Champions League football.

Mendes had touted Ronaldo to several clubs during the transfer window, with Bayern and Chelsea the clubs most prominently…





Source: Thisday Newspaper